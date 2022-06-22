Big winner! Glen St. Mary woman wins $4.6 million on lottery ticket

The Lottery announced Dominique Ryman, 33, of Glen Saint Mary, claimed a top prize from the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

A 33-year-old woman hit a big jackpot this week with the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery announced Dominique Ryman, 33, of Glen Saint Mary, claimed a top prize from the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,660,000.00, the Lottery says.

Ryman reportedly purchased her winning ticket from Country Boys, located at 7218 West Mount Vernon Street in Glen Saint Mary. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Players have a chance to win more than $165.6 million in total cash prizes with the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game. For only $10, this ticket offers four top prizes of $5,000 a week for life and the overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35.