Furloughed for 6 months? A possibility for Jacksonville mom who hasn't received her unemployment claim

Marsha Marrero was furloughed in mid-April and she was told she wouldn't be returning to work until at least the end of July... but that could be extended, she said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marsha Marrero is frustrated.

She was furloughed from her job in mid-April and applied for unemployment benefits, but she has received nothing.

"It is truly chaos," she said of the process of filing on the state's unemployment website.

She called the state's Department of Economic Opportunity 26 times on Friday to reset her pin but couldn't get through.

"You blow up all your savings and your bank account is now negative," she said.

Marrero is a single parent with a teenage daughter living at home. Her daughter is helping with some of the bills, but money is tight and their patience is wearing thin.

Marrero got the federal stimulus check, but even that only went so far.

"Same day it went in, same day it went out," she told First Coast News.

Marrero is now on food stamps. It's something she says she had to do to make ends meet.

Her furlough was extended in May and she was told she now won't return to work until at least the end of July, but even then, that could be pushed back again.