An organization in Jacksonville is offering free dental care services for children on the First Coast.

The Jacksonville Dental Society, along with community partners, is providing fillings, cleanings, and extractions for children ages three to 18, free of charge!

These services will be offered at the Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) North Campus dental clinic on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

They say that prescreening is recommended to reserve an appointment.

For more information, please contact the Jacksonville Dental Society, at jaxdentalsociety@gmail.com or 904-513-8234.