JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rising gas prices are once again taking a heavy toll on consumers wallets, but recently a new app was launched to help ease the pain.

The GetUpside app was created by two former Google engineers, Wayne Lin and Alex Kinnier.

"It is a free app that gets you free money," Lin said. "Everyone who has used it describe as such, a free app that gets you free money."

Jacksonville resident Tracey Roth has found that to be true. Roth drives a Mini Cooper. She doesn't use regular gas in her car, which means she pays more at the pump.

"We use our cars to commute to work and we enjoy driving our cars for fun so saving money on gas is a huge benefit," Roth said.

Two months ago she began using the GetUpside gas app during its soft launch and said she and has seen the savings.

"I have little over $14 from my own purchases, my referrals purchases, and their referral purchases," Roth said.

She said once you download the app using it is as easy as one, two, three.

"Literally you pull up to the gas pump you open the app, it finds the station shows you how much you will save," she siad.

The app gives you a certain time period to claim or make the purchase or you may lose the savings.

"You buy the gas, get a receipt, take a picture, upload it and within a day you get the money to your account," said Roth.

Kinnier and Lin saw the need for the app almost a decade ago.

"We were saying how come something like this does not exist in the real world," Lin said.

It works with the merchants and has been getting positive reviews on social media.

A week ao it was launched and 150 gas stations are enrolled in the app in North Florida: in Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Ocala.

For those who are suspicious, Lin said the result should quiet the skeptics.

"It is legit," Lin said. "The merchants that are funding the offers in the app want your business."

Lin said the savings could be as much as 25 cents a gallon.

The app is being used in five states. The goal is to have the GetUPside app in every state.

Roth said she intends to keep using it.

"As long as they're around, definitely," Roth said.

© 2018 WTLV