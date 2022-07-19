Jacksonville food distribution operation expands to meet the need with inflation

Feeding Northeast Florida held a new distribution site to reach a new part of the community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With so much pain at the pump and at the grocery store, Feeding Northeast Florida is working overtime to meet the need.

The nonprofit held a food distribution at a new location Tuesday morning at Ed Austin Regional Park.

A spokesperson says they are seeing different clients due to inflation, so they are expanding their distribution sites to reach more people.

The Jacksonville University Men’s Soccer Team volunteered to help out, but that spokesperson says meeting the need may take more than just volunteers.

“There has been a shortage," said Marci Todd, Senior Manager of Corporate Engagement. "The supply chain is a true thing. We do have donations that we get, so if you’re feeling generous and want to donate to Feeding Northeast Florida, absolutely.”

Feeding Northeast Florida served 120 families Tuesday.