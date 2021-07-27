Everything you need to know about Florida's 'Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday'

During the 2021 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, certain clothing, footwear, and school items are exempt from sales tax.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready parents! The 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday in Florida begins Saturday and runs through Monday, August 9.

During the 2021 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, certain clothing, footwear, and school items are exempt from sales tax.

No tax is due on the sale or purchase of any article of clothing, wallet, or bag, including handbags, backpacks orfanny packs with a selling price of $60 or less per item.

Eligible items include backpacks and book bags, jeans, jackets, shorts, shirts, shoes, belts, sports shoes such as cleats and more.

Other items such as makeup bags, watches and sports pads are not included.

No tax is due on the sale or purchase of any school supply item with a selling price of $15 or less per item. Examples of school supply items that you can purchase tax-free include binders, calculators, colored pencils, construction paper, pens, pencils and more.

This sales tax holiday does not apply to: