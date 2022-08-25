Thousands of Florida homeowners will have to hunt for new insurance policies soon, per report

This comes roughly a month after Southern Fidelity canceled all policies in the Sunshine State.

Another insurance company is reportedly pulling out of Florida, which will force homeowners to find new coverage once their policy expires.

The Insurance Journal reports that United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (UPC) has filed plans of withdrawal in Florida, as well as several other southern states such as Louisiana and Texas.

The company reportedly held 180,000 policies in Florida up until this year.

However, UPC will continue to provide policyholders the obligations and services that fall under their current policy until it comes up for a renewal, says The Insurance Journal.

This comes roughly a month after Southern Fidelity canceled all policies in the Sunshine State, leading to an influx of applicants here on the First Coast.

Joe Carlucci, co-owner of Jacksonville's Brightway Insurance, previously told First Coast News that he had to re-write over 600 policies as Southern Fidelity clients scrambled to find other options.

It was estimated 80,000 policyholders in Florida were affected by the liquidation of Southern Fidelity.

