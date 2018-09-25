Florida-based Tervis is giving away 10,000 resuable tumblers for free on Thursday. The catch? You have to sign up for their #TakeYourTervis pledge.

The pledge is to stop using disposable cups. If you do, you'll receive a free 16 oz. tumbler while supplies last.

The offer is available at all Florida stores and online. You must provide a valid email address at the register or online.

Here is a list of local stores:

St. Johns Town Center: 10281 Midtown Pkwy #123, Jacksonville

Downtown St. Augustine: 162 St. George St., St. Augustine

