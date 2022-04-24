All Winn-Dixie locations will have a hiring fair Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.
Southeastern Grocers, the company that owns Winnie-Dixie, will be holding hiring days at all of its stores Thursday.
Store managers will be on-site accepting applications and conducting interviews from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., a press release said.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at segrocers.com/careers prior to the hiring day, but walk-ins are also welcome.
"SEG is looking to grow its team of dedicated associates at stores throughout its five-state footprint. As a people-first company, the grocer is passionate about creating a workplace where everyone can be their full authentic selves. Associates, managers and executives are committed to being reliable, empathetic, accountable leaders and are encouraged to embrace a culture that promotes and uplifts the community through belonging, inclusion and diversity," the press release says.