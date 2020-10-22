Lot J: City releases economic analysis of proposed project economic impact, weeks after initial announcement to public

The study was conducted by firm Johnson Consulting on behalf of Jags owner Shad Khan's development team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days before the legislation authorizing the city to bond millions in taxpayer subsidies to support the proposed Lot J project is introduced at city council, Mayor Lenny Curry's office has released the economic analysis used to substantiate claims about the development's viability.

The study, done by firm Johnson Consulting on behalf of Jags owner Shad Khan's development team, lays out the expected fiscal impact of the project.

Following months of back and forth, Curry presented a finalized deal to develop the parking lot next to TIAA Bank Field in a presentation at Daily's Place on October 5. The deal, if approved by council, would give $152.7 million in direct investment, along with a $65 million "breadbox" loan.

The summary of the study is dated Oct. 21, more than two weeks after the deal was first presented.

On Wednesday, First Coast News reported the city was not able to provide documents to back up claims of the project's economic viability, notably the claim that the development would generate $100 million in annual output.

First Coast News is currently digging through the newly released study by Johnson, which has not previously been made available to the public or to councilmembers.

