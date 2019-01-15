Some 800,000 federal employees missed their first full paycheck last Friday. At day 25, it is officially the longest U.S. government shut down in history.

With the closure's growing impact on the economy, airports, national parks and food inspections are suffering.

Fortunately, some companies on the First Coast are willing to work with those impacted by the government shutdown to help lessen the financial burden that has been placed on them.

LIST:

Bank of America: Offering a Client Assistance Program for personalized financial assistance.

Chase Bank: Chase will automatically waive or refund overdraft and monthly service fees on Chase checking and savings accounts if an employee’s salary from an affected federal agency was direct-deposited into the account in November, 2018.

Discover: Discover cardmembers that have a loan with Discover Bank may be eligible for assistance such as skipping a payment. Call 00-347-2683.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Offering a special Navy Federal government shutdown loan program.

Wells Fargo: The bank will work with individuals and business banking customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown.

Unemployment benefits: In the event of a Federal government shutdown, Federal employees may be eligible for Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE). The UCFE program is administered by state unemployment insurance (UI) agencies acting as agents of the Federal government

AT&T: For customers affected by the shutdown, you are eligible for flexible payment options to keep your service running.

Sprint: Sprint Customer Care is prepared to work with federal government employees seeking short-term payment solutions.

T-Mobile: T-Mobile is providing account support to customers directly affected by the U.S. government shutdown to ensure their wireless service remains available during the closure.

Verizon: Waiving late fees and agent assist fees for federal government employees directly impacted for the duration of the shutdown.

USO Mayport Center: Collecting frozen meals, frozen meats and other frozen goods that can keep if not immediately distributed. Also looking for donations of dog and cat food, diapers, formula, etc. Donations can be dropped at the USO Mayport Center at 2560 Mayport Road.

Christ United Methodist Church: Donation drive Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for donations for Coast Guard families. Looking for items like trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and shampoo. Donations can be dropped off during the donation drive at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach.

If you know of a business that is willing to offer discounts for those impacted by the government shutdown please email us at news@firstcoastnews.com.

