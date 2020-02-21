People expecting a new job at Wayfair were either fired or relocated.

First Coast News has learned nearly 90 jobs are impacted at the Wayfair fulfillment center on the Westside.

The center on 103rd Street needs some finishing touches which has pushed back the opening date for the online furniture retailer.

Forty-two jobs were terminated and 47 others were moved to different Wayfair facilities.

A company spokesperson says these changes come because of unexpected delays in getting the building ready.

Wayfair sent First Coast News the following statement:

"Due to unexpected delays in the building's readiness for operations, we have had to push back the opening of this facility to a tentative date. Unfortunately, that means we are unable to move forward with approximately half of the roles in Jacksonville at this time and will need to deploy the rest of the team to our other locations. We recognize this is difficult news for our employees and are working to assist in the transition as much as possible, including paying our employees for three-and-a-half weeks when they were unable to work due to the unexpected delay as well as an additional week. Our team is also assisting through career placement support."

This is not the only shakeup of jobs in the company.

A USA Today article says Wayfair got rid of 550 people last week to streamline operations. A company spokesperson said these layoffs are not related to the Jacksonville layoffs.

Three years ago, the city said Wayfair was expected to create 250 local jobs by next year.

In a statement, the city said they are aware of the news but no public incentives for the center have been paid out to the company.

The project is not required to be completed until the end of this year, according to the city.

Wayfair says it is helping employees find other jobs and the employees will be given three and a half weeks of pay that had been lost due to delays.

Contractors said they are working on alarms and other finishing touches before the building opens.