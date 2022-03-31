Looking for a teaching gig? Job fair held Saturday by Duval County schools

The district will be hosting an annual teacher and support personnel recruitment fair in person Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is seeking instructional personnel to help support teachers in the county.

The district will be hosting an annual teacher and support personnel recruitment fair in person on Saturday. The job fair is for candidates new to DCPS, and current DCPS teachers may not attend.

Session #1 ISI SCHOOLS - Time: 9:00 A.M. - 10 A.M.

Session #2 ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS - Time: 10 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

Session #3 MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOLS - Time:12:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M.

Paraprofessional Session will run the entire time, from 10:00 AM - 2:30 PM. Paraprofessionals do not need to register in advance for the fair.

The event will be held at Sandalwood High School located at 2750 John Prom Boulevard.

Submission of candidate eligibility to teach is required to attend the fair.

Candidates may attach documentation of eligibility to their online teacher application, which can be found here.

Documentation should include a combination of the following:

FDOE Statement of Eligibility

FDOE Certificate

Other State issued teaching certificate

College of Education degree-conferred transcripts

Non-College of Education degree-conferred transcripts

Passing score on the FDOE subject area certification exam