During the UPS Brown Friday event on Friday, Nov. 1 UPS is looking to hire nearly 50,000 new employees.

The one-day hiring blitz will happen worldwide with 185 hiring fair going on across the country. The event is apart of UPS's plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers as part of its annual holiday rush.

The First Coast hiring event will take place at 420 Imeson Road at 10 a.m. A list of other locations around the country can be found here.

“Just about everyone has heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for anyone looking for a great seasonal job this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a career with UPS,” Danelle McCusker, Vice President of Human Resources said. “Many of those who come to one of our job fairs this Friday could be signed up for a seasonal role by Monday, and many of our senior execs, including me, began their careers here with a seasonal job.”

Applicants can apply for full-time and part-time seasonal positions such as primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

If you are unable to attend the event you can apply online at UPSjobs.com.