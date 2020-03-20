Whether the coronavirus has impacted your job status, or you're just looking for a career change, a Jacksonville grocery store wants to hire you.
Sprouts, a health-conscious grocery store chain, is looking to hire over 100 employees for their 30,000-square-foot store at 12675 Beach Boulevard.
The store is the second location in Jacksonville and will open on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 a.m.
Employment opportunities include:
- Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator
Sprouts says it's offering competitive pay, team member discounts, as well as a fun and rewarding culture.
To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
RELATED: Need a job? Here's who's hiring
RELATED: Gas Buddy: Gas could reach as low as 99 cents a gallon in some parts of the US
RELATED: Amazon limits some shipments to its warehouses for next 3 weeks
Download the free First Coast News app: