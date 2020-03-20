Whether the coronavirus has impacted your job status, or you're just looking for a career change, a Jacksonville grocery store wants to hire you.

Sprouts, a health-conscious grocery store chain, is looking to hire over 100 employees for their 30,000-square-foot store at 12675 Beach Boulevard.

The store is the second location in Jacksonville and will open on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 a.m.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator



Sprouts says it's offering competitive pay, team member discounts, as well as a fun and rewarding culture.

To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

