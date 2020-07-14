Now Hiring: Medical screeners, school bus drivers, call center specialists

The United Way of Northeast Florida is hiring call center specialists. This job requires you to connect with and help people in need of community resources.

Baptist Health is hiring medical screeners. This position is a full-time job that requires 12-hour shifts. A medical screener administers and documents temperatures of incoming visitors and staff, distributes and enforces face masks when people enter the building, and other general needs. You can apply by clicking here.

Do you like working with kids? Are you a good driver? Student Transportation of America is hiring school bus drivers for routes on the west side and south side of town. The job description says this part-time job matches well with semi-retirees and stay at home parents. According to hiring recruiters, you don't have to have a Commercial Drivers License. They will help you get one. You can apply on the company's website.

Fleming Island United Methodist Church is looking for a worship leader. Your job will be to lead, recruit, encourage, and grow the church's worship team. This is a part-time job that pays $15,000 a year. Click here to apply.