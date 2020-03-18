While many people are starting to panic as they are out of jobs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are also seeing many employers just as frantic to try and find employees due to increased demand.

Luckily for those people who are out of jobs amidst COVID-19, many grocers, department stores and food delivery businesses are hiring to keep up with the public’s demand for food and other essentials.

“They’re giving people a lot of seasonal work,” said Kait Krajnak, a bartender who has been laid off for the month.

Amazon is hiring 100,000 new roles nationwide and Target is also hiring 9,000 employees nationwide.

Local grocery stores like Publix and Winn Dixie are anxiously looking for temporary hires.

And of course, food delivery services like Grubhub and Uber Eats need plenty of drivers.

DoorDash has issued a statement saying restaurant employees get first priority in the hiring process at this time.

The majority of Dominos and Papa Johns locations around Jacksonville have positions open.

Firehouse Subs is also seeking employees to match the demand for food.

For those in dire need of cash, the Treasury Department has announced it hopes to issue direct payments to Americans to help stabilize the economy. If approved, the first round of checks would come in the mail April 6.

“Really it’s just trying to hold on for the next 30 to 60 days,” said Benjamin Seth, a manager at Casa Marina. “That’s what it is.”