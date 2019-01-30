Lowe's has announced that they are hiring a huge amount of employees on Tuesday, as part of its plan to add more than 50,000 seasonal associates across its U.S. store

Lowe’s plans to hire 160 associates including cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, loaders and assemblers of outdoor products.

And the benefits? They're pretty great.

Lowe’s seasonal employees benefit from competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount and flexible hours, including the ability to see their schedule 17 days in advance and swap shifts with others as needed.

Additionally, Lowe’s provides leadership development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. Approximately 200 current store managers started as seasonal employees, and last year nearly 40 percent of the company’s seasonal employees transitioned into permanent part-time and full-time positions.

Apply at any Jacksonville Lowes location on Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

To learn more about available positions in your area and apply online, visit jobs.lowes.com/spring-hire