Companies hope to fill 500 positions at Thursday hiring events in Jacksonville

Some of the companies attending include LeaderQuest, New Horizons Computer Learning Center, ProDrivers, ProLogistix and the US Army.

Looking for a job or perhaps just a career change? There are two job fairs being held Thursday that may help you land a gig.

An in-person job fair is being held in Downtown Jacksonville and might be one of your last opportunities before the end of the year to get in front of dozens of companies looking to hire.

This job fair is being held at the Doubletree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront located at 1201 Riverplace Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more and pre-register for the event by clicking here.

There's also a virtual job fair being held specifically for veterans and their families.

The Jacksonville Virtual Career Fair for Veterans will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.