Home Depot hiring over a dozen associates across Jacksonville

Need a job? The Home Depot is hiring more than a dozen associates across Jacksonville area stores.
Positions include customer service, helping to reinforce social distancing measures, freight and filling online and curbside orders.
On the job training is provided for new associates with a focus on how to keep co-workers and customers safe. The Home Depot has implemented safety measures, including:
- Promoting distancing practices in stores by marking floors, adding signage and plexiglass shields
- Providing non-medical face coverings and gloves to associates
- Requiring associates and customers to wear non-medical face masks
- Extending major fall promotions, such as Black Friday, by two months to avoid high levels of store traffic at one time
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply here.