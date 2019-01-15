Seniors and recent graduates at Orange Park High School listened Tuesday as Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Career Division Director Vince Elston rattled off the benefits of the Navy command’s civilian apprenticeship program.

The program, which is now accepting applicants for 97 positions through the USAjobs.gov website, offers paid training, beginning at $15.60 per hour, and a guaranteed federal job in the field once the three-to-four-year program is successfully completed.

The 97 vacancies include apprenticeships for trades such as electronics mechanic, machinist, sheet metal mechanic, painting and aircraft mechanic. These skills will be learned through a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction.

Along with being paid to learn a skilled trade, free college courses and a guaranteed job after successfully completing the course, apprentices will also start off earning 13 days of annual leave and 13 days of sick leave per year.

The last day to apply for the program is Feb. 1, 2019. For questions regarding academic requirements, contact St. Johns River State College a email at jennifergriner@SJRstate.edu or by phone at (904) 276-6800