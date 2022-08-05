x
Companies looking to fill over 2,000 positions at job fair in Jacksonville

Companies will be conducting on the spot interviews and making immediate job offers.

Looking for a job? Over 35 companies will be looking to fill over 2,000 jobs at an event in Jacksonville at the end of August.

Job News USA, along with 1915 South - Ashley, GATE and Mittera, will be hosting a job fair event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 25 at The Prime Osborn Convention Center located at 1000 Water Street.

Employers are looking to fill jobs from a variety of industries including entry level and seasoned professional opportunities, blue and white collar positions, full and part-time opportunities, multiple shifts and seasonal work as well as various leadership positions.

 "This is a unique opportunity for jobseekers to meet in-person and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Jacksonville's best companies and organizations," say event organizers.

You can pre-register for the event at this link.

