Companies look to fill over 1,000 jobs at career fair in Downtown Jacksonville

The job fair event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 21 at the Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for a job? Over 30 companies in Jacksonville are looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs at an upcoming job fair in Downtown Jacksonville.

A variety of industries will be hiring including entry level and seasoned professional opportunities, blue and white collar positions, full and part-time opportunities, multiple shifts and seasonal work available as well as various leadership positions.

You can pre-apply for available jobs and register to attend the job fair using this link.

A few of the companies represented, and available positions, are listed below.

Fixpoint: Customer Service Representatives, Technical Customer Service Representatives, Software Developer

ACI Learning: Client Services Associates, Teaching Assistants

ADT: Small Business Sales Representatives

Allied Universal - Now Hiring for OVER 300 Positions Including: Armed Security Officers, Unarmed Security Officers. Full and Part-Time Positions

CareerSource Northeast Florida: Career Services, Resume Assistance

Circle K - Hiring For Over 65 Positions Including: Store Managers (7), Customer Service Representatives (50+), Assistant Store Managers (10+)

City Facilities Management - Hiring for over a Dozen Positions Including: Customer Service Representatives, Staff Accountant, Payroll Administrator, Financial Analyst

Collins Aerospace - Now Hiring for 12 Positions Including: Production Technicians, CNC/Machinists, Production Lead

Duval County Public Schools - Now Hiring OVER 100 Positions: School Safety Assistants, School Safety Officers, Police Communications Officers

Ecolab: Warehouse Associates, Assemblers

Elo Restoration: Site Manager, Project Managers, Repair Technician Apprentice, Sales Representatives

Evergreen Roofing and Solar - Now Hiring Over 50 Positions in Jacksonville, Tampa, Palm Coast and Pensacola Including: Roofing Sales Representatives, Solar Sales Representatives, Roof Inspectors

First Coast Security - Now Hiring Over 50 Armed and Unarmed Security Officers

GATE - Hiring For Over 100 Positions at Multiple Locations Including: Managers in Training, Assistant Managers in Training, Sales Associates, Kitchen Managers in Training, Food Service Associates