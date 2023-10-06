City of Jacksonville to host job fair, 35 companies expected to be present

The event will take place at The Prime Osborn Convention Center at 1000 Water Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those aiding themselves through a stressful job search this summer, may have better luck finding one next week, as the city of Jacksonville will be hosting a job fair.

The event will take place at The Prime Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a release. It is sponsored by 1915 South, Ashley Homestores and GATE.

Over 35 companies will be in attendance, with more than 1,200 jobs in a variety of industries are looking to be filled. A list of companies include Ashley Homestores, Duval County Public Schools, city of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Keiser University, RadiFi Credit Union, Youth Crisis Center and more.

Some companies have immediate hiring needs and many will be conducting on the spot interviews to make immediate job offers. Opportunities range from entry level and professional opportunities, blue and white collar positions, full and part-time, multiple shifts, seasonal work, as well as various leadership positions.