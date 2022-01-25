'Career Super Bowl' coming to Jacksonville this week, hiring hundreds

Organizers say over 300 open jobs across all fields will be available.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for a new job? The 'Career Super Bowl' is coming to Jacksonville Thursday and features dozens of hiring companies.

The event is happening Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites located at 300 West Baymeadows Road.

Organizers say over 300 open jobs across all fields will be available.

Positions include jobs in logistics, technical jobs, airline positions, construction trades, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales and more.

Employers that will be at the event include AMAZON, Jacksonville County Government, Allied Universal, First Command, GATE Ptero, Florida East Coast Railway among others.

For more information and to pre-register, visit CareerSuperBowl,com