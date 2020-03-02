Just two weeks after Lucky's Market announced the closure of both Jacksonville locations, Earth Fare announced Monday that it's also following suit.

According to a press release, the natural and organic grocery store will begin inventory liquidation sales immediately which includes its store on Atlantic Boulevard, store in Mandarin and it's St. Johns County location.

"Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly," said Earth Fare. "We'd like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership."

Over the course of the past few years, the Company has implemented numerous strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion and enhancing the customer experience.

"While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company's progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt," the company said in a statement.

The inventory sales will feature an assortment of merchandise at "significant price reductions".

Store fixtures are also available for sale as part of this process.

