You don’t have to be even a little bit handy to handle some basic do-it-yourself fixes around your house.

If you’ve got even the simplest set of tools, and an internet connection you can probably knock out some of the basic chores around your house.

Because, as great and critical as having a good handyman, plumber, electrician on call is, sometimes the job can be handled in-house.

Which, in the long run, can save you on that service call fee that some might charge.

Seriously, have you ever called a repair-person? You have to pay anywhere from $70 to $100 for them to just walk in the door, they fix the problem in five minutes and you’re like 'wait, I could have done that?'

It’s most definitely happened to me.

So, in tonight’s Stay Up and Save, you watched me fix a squeaky toilet. It was about the easiest fix you could probably do in your house, outside of simply flipping on/off a breaker, and I did it all by following a step-by-step video on Youtube.

This may be obvious to a lot of you, but if not, there is a whole world of DIY fixes out there for you to explore.

My problem wasn’t unique, but it was certainly odd to search out.

I went to Youtube, and typed “toilet squeaks at the end of the flush.” I didn’t think I’d get an exact match because of that inexact diagnosis of the problem. But, sure enough, about a dozen exact matches to the problem popped up and showed me exactly how to fix it.

I present all this to you with a huge disclaimer: stay in your comfort zone.

Be honest with yourself. If you know you absolutely can not handle something like this, then leave it to the pro and pay the fees. If you make the problem worse and flood the bathroom, uh oh, things just got way more expensive.

Also, be careful of doing anything DIY if it involves electricity. Be certain all power is off to anything you may be working on, and remember that saving a few bucks isn’t worth the trip to a hospital.

These are simply ideas for you to try. The idea being, maybe do a quick search online about an issue in your home before you immediately make the call to the pros.

Some examples: