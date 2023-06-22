Free diaper giveaway event being held this weekend at Regency Mall

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will be held at the Impact Christian Academy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's no secret that diapers and wipes are expensive, which is why several organizations on the First Coast are partnering to give them away for free.

Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida, Revitalize Arlington, Inc., and 24/7 Pediatric Care Centers are hosting a free diaper giveaway at the Regency Mall this weekend.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will be held at the Impact Christian Academy. Diapers of all sizes, as well as baby wipes, will be available while supplies last.

No appointment is necessary, but guests must be in a vehicle to receive items.