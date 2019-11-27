The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about recent scams targeting seniors in their area.

Deputies say that while they see frauds often enough, two scams, in particular, have garnered a good deal of money in just a couple of days.

On Nov. 13, deputies responded to a woman's home in response to reports of fraud. The 72-year-old woman told deputies that she recently received an email from 'US Tech Support' who advised she needed to close out her account.

The woman called the phone number and she says a man named 'Alex' seemingly transferred $22,000 into her account. She was told to go buy gift cards with the money and then read the numbers off them to 'Alex'.

The woman claimed that she was scammed out of $8,000.

On Oct. 31, another woman claimed she received an email that a fraudulent account was opened for her at Chase Bank and Citibank. The woman, 61, told police that someone had opened a line of credit in her name and $4700 had been spent.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says during the holidays, gift cards are an automatic red flag and to be extra cautious with emails from unknown senders.