Uber riders and drivers in 45 out of Florida's 67 counties are now able to text 911 through an in-app emergency button that launched Tuesday.

That includes Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns and Union county Uber users.

The new feature is part of the 911 Assistance button in the section of Uber called the Safety Toolkit. Riders and drivers will be able to choose whether they want to text or call 911 if an emergency occurs during an Uber trip.

The feature sends a text message to local 911 dispatchers including location and vehicle information. Uber said its team worked with 911 workers to decide which information to include in the automated messages.

Here is a sample of what the message will look like:

I am taking a trip with Uber. White Toyota Prius ABC1234. My current location is 1562 Poblano Street. My intended destination is 1455 Market St. My emergency is:

The Uber user sending the message will then be able to add details about what type of emergency they're experiencing before hitting send. The 911 dispatchers will be able to respond via text message to stay in contact with the person who contacted them until law enforcement can respond.

The FCC says text-to-911 is only available in certain locations.