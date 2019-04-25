JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People ask us TV news anchors all the time, "Where do you buy your clothes?"

Well, first of all, we have to buy a lot of outfits. So we are also looking for bargains.

The five dresses in the picture above? Original price would have been $694 for all five.

I paid just $121.43 for all five dresses total. I saved almost $600.

My hot spot to shop? The Dillard's Clearance Center at Regency Mall.

When I tell people that, I get pretty much the same reaction. They say, "Oh, my! I haven't shopped at Regency for years."

But look at the picture above. The original Dillard's price for this black dress with pearls was $218.30. I paid just $38.15 because I caught a "50 percent off everything" sale at the store.

Store manager Frank Romero tells me those giant sales happen about nine times a year. He says they post notice about them on their social media pages

Twice now, I've hit incredible mega sales at the Dillard's at Regency. By that, I mean it was "Buy one dress, get two free!"

Romero says the store carries clothes from Dillard's in Atlanta and the Carolinas.

No returns or exchanges are allowed. The line to try on clothes, especially on weekends, can be annoying. It's long. But Romero says they are planning to expand the dressing room space.

The Dillard's Clearance store is not a fancy spot. But they've built new check-out lanes and reorganized the thousands of items of clothing. All the dresses are together by size and by color. The tops are in their own section, again, organized by size and color. It's not the frustrating mess of hangers tangled up on bargain racks.

And, yes, Ken Amaro does buy some of his bow ties at Regency's Dillard's.

I picked him up the blue bow tie he's wearing in the picture above. Original price- $39.50. I paid just $6.91. (And a funny note: Turns out he was in the Dillard's shopping and bought himself the exact bow tie I picked out for him!)

You can find a huge section of men's clothes, as well. Our Marketing Director, Brent Struense picked up a suit with the original price of $495 for $86.

Where are your favorite places to shop and save on clothes?