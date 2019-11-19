Wanted: cannabis reviewer.

Job description? Smoke weed and get paid up to $36,000 a year.

Is this real? Oh, yeah.

American Marijuana is looking for the right person to review a wide variety of cannabis products and give their unbiased reviews and opinions of the product.

So basically, you'd get to sit at home and smoke weed every day - and get paid for it.

Each month, the applicant chosen would get a box in the mail with different brands and varieties of products to test. They range from weed strains, vapes and edibles to CBD oils.

The applicant would then test the products and write about their experience.

For your efforts, you would be paid up to 3,000 a month/36,000 a year and receive the cannabis products you are testing for free.

However, there are some guidelines.

"This job is 100% for real and it's an important job that includes more than just getting paid to smoke weed. If you think that's the entire scope of the job, then this might not be for you," American Marijuana said on their website.

They're looking for an applicant who will give honest and reliable insights on various cannabis products in the form of a blog- and they have to live in a state in America or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

Applicants must also be comfortable in front of a camera since the job includes making videos of unboxing the product and explainer videos of how each cannabis product "performs and differs from other, more notable products in the category."

You would also have to be physically fit and healthy and be 18 years or older.

So basically, don't expect the job just so you can smoke weed - American Marijuana is looking for someone who has extensive knowledge of the product to educate their readers.

To apply, submit a headshot or a link to a 60-second video talking about your passion for this position, attached links to any existing social media accounts you have and be able to list at least six street names for marijuana.

An applicant will be chosen on Dec. 4.