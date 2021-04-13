Don't be fooled by fake ticket sales for New Found Glory at Jax River Jams

The Jax River Jams concert series in Downtown Jacksonville is a free event and does not require tickets, but some are posting "tickets" for sale on social media.

Planning on heading to Thursday night's Jax River Jams concert featuring New Found Glory and local Jacksonville act Universal Green? Don't be fooled by scammers trying to sell tickets online -- the event is free.

First Coast News alerted Downtown Vision, Inc., the concert series organizer, about posts in the Facebook event's discussion page for Thursday.

"If anyone needs tickets, dm me. I've got some for sale," "Anyone interested in 3 tickets?" and "We won't be able to attend this event anymore, but am willing to put them off below face value," are a few of the posts listed in the page.

Downtown Vision, Inc. sent First Coast News a statement saying the event is free to attend, with a VIP section reserved for sponsors, with no tickets for sale.

The nonprofit agency also posted an update in the event letting everyone know the attempts to sell tickets for the concert are fake.

"Hey ya'll! Jax River Jams Presented by VyStar Credit Union is a FREE EVENT! There are NO TICKETS for sale to the event or to the VIP area," Downtown Vision, Inc. wrote in the event page. "Any tickets people claim to have for sale are fraudulent! Please spread the word and avoid scammers!"

The New Found Glory show is the second in a series of four concerts at the site of the former Jacksonville Landing. Last week, Chase Rice played alongside Jacksonville's own Firewater Tent Revival.

Gates open Thursday at 5 p.m. Universal Green is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m., with New Found Glory taking the stage at 7:30.

