'The state needs to step up and do their part': Jacksonville chef back to work, missing majority of unemployment payments

Brian Glynn is fighting for other service sector workers, whom he says have only received portions of what they are owed by the state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — How many Floridians have received the entirety of what is owed to them in unemployment benefits from the state since the start of the coronavirus shutdowns? The statistic remains out of reach, but it could give a clearer picture of the effectiveness of the response to Florida's unemployment debacle.

Brian Glynn, a chef at Florida Cracker Kitchen in San Marco, has received three deposits since he first filed for his benefits back in March: one for $600, and two that appear to be lump-sum payments of $800 and $1,080.

While he spent two months off the clock, Glynn is now back at work and receiving regular pay again. But he estimates he's only been paid about a third of what he is owed in benefits.

"Even if I go onto the unemployment website, it says what my maximum balance is and what my available balance is, but even the math there doesn't add up," Glynn said.

First Coast News has pressed the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the number of people waiting to be paid what they're owed for months now, but the state has been either unable or unwilling to disclose it.

Meanwhile, Glynn said he has been unsuccessful in attempts to reach an agent at the state level since he started trying back in March.

"If somebody owed me 4,000 or $5,000 that wasn't the government, and they just ignored my phone calls or just disappeared on me, there'd be a lot more problems," Glynn said.

Glynn said friends and coworkers in the service sector are experiencing the same, and others have yet to even receive their first payments. Some, he said, have just given up.

"In this case, a little bit of our money into a system we pay into has been given to us," Glynn said. "If we have our rights and we are entitled to this as employees, we deserve them in full. We've done our part and the state needs to step up and do their part."

Right now, FDEO estimates that a bit more than 94% of "eligible claimants" have been paid. There are around 1.56 million "eligible claimants," although that number leaves out people who qualify only for federal benefits (self-employed, gig workers, etc.) and anyone else stuck trying to get their application processed.

Recently, FDEO switched to a biweekly payment system for disbursing benefits. Prior to the switch, benefits were paid out weekly.