Mother frustrated after flooding in apartment complex on the Westside

This complex underwent a 45 million dollar renovation 2021 but a neighbor says there are still problems and she’s concerned for her family’s safety.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Frustrated neighbors now getting some help after the On Your Side team got involved.

“It’s ridiculous, it's unnecessary," said a mother who would like to stay anonymous.

This mother has been living in the Valencia Way Apartments, the former Eureka Gardens for two years. She says she’s been dealing with issues in her apartment that still haven’t been fixed.

“My electricity in my room does not work at all," said the mother. "The wall sockets are sparking. The light doesn’t even come on. I have a hole behind the toilet in my bathroom, bugs are coming in."

Saturday she saw water leaking from her ceiling and on Sunday the ceiling caved in leaving this big hole. She says heavy rain caused her apartment to flood.

She says she called for emergency maintenance, but no one showed.

First Coast News reached out to City Councilman Garrett Dennis, who says this is the first time he has heard about flooding in these units.

“Listen there’s over 400 units, you know there’s bound to be some issues," said Dennis. "You go to a brand-new apartment complex five or six years old you have 400 units you have thousands of people living there you will have issues."

Dennis says he plans to contact the complex and figure out what’s going on.