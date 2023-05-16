Florida families likely to receive money for kids' summer meals late, advocates say, due to government applying later than most states

This year, it's less money than in previous years and activists say you shouldn't expect to receive the money for your child's summer meals until after the summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Help is on the way for families who worry about putting food on the table for their children this summer; however, it's less money than in previous years and it most likely won't get to you until after summer break.

Florida officials are submitting a plan to the federal government for additional money for families to buy food for their children over summer break from school. The benefits are called Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers, or P-EBT. Close to two million students used this program in the past, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

This year, it's less money than in previous years and because Florida is applying later than most other states, activists say you shouldn't expect to receive the money for summer meals until after the summer.

DCF did not announce they applied for P-EBT until after 29 other states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico had already applied. Community Activist Vanessa Brito says Florida was late to the game and now families will get money to feed their children late.

"I saw people from last year who are just now getting some or P-EBT from 2022," Brito said.

The federal government is allotting $120 per child all summer, which is around three times less money than previous years.

Children who qualify for free or reduced lunch at school are eligible. The Florida Department of Health reports more than half of Duval County's elementary school students were eligible for free or reduced lunch in 2021.

To hopefully get your money sooner, Brito says to check with your child's school and on your My Access account with DCF to make sure all the information is correct. Children who are in child care are not eligible for P-EBT, according to the federal government.

Statistically, multiple children in every classroom face hunger: one in seven children, according to Feeding America. Food costs were up nearly eight percent this April compared to last April, the Consumer Price Index shows.

First Coast News asked DCF why they did not decide to apply for the federal dollars earlier. The department responded in a statement saying they were not late:

"The Department has been working on this for months, our announcement is coming now as we approach summer break for schools."

Find information about Duval County Public Schools' summer meals here.

Join the First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze to stay up to date and ask questions about P-EBT and related issues.