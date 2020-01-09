Executive Director of Florida's plagued unemployment system resigns

Ken Lawson’s resignation letter sent to Governor Ron DeSantis did not mention why he was resigning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Ken Lawson, has officially stepped down.

DEO has received extreme criticism since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when its system could not handle the number of unemployed Floridians seeking benefits. To this day, thousands of Floridians complain that they have yet to see their full benefits nearly six months later.

Lawson’s resignation letter sent to Governor Ron DeSantis did not mention why he was resigning, but said, “In the spirit of turning the page and moving forward, I respectfully submit my letter of resignation to the Department of Economic Opportunity.”

The letter states his resignation will be effective by the close of business Sept. 1.

Lawson was sidelined in April when the system was unable to handle millions of unemployment claims.

DeSantis then called on Jonathan Satter, the Department of Management Services Secretary, to fix the system.

Lawson ends his letter by saying, “I thank you for the responsibility that you have given me over the last year. May God continue to bless Florida.”