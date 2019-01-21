LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nike has unveiled a new golf shoe that will look right at home on the green. The newest version of the Air Max 1 golf shoe, called simply “Grass” will be soon be available. They feature a lush, green turf-like material that will make your feet blend in with the course because it looks like, well, grass.

The shoe has a Zoom Air mid-sole and rubber outer sole. No word yet on when the shoes will be released to the public. They’re expected to sell for about $140.

Reactions to the shoes were mixed.