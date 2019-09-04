Whether you're a fan of Way Fair or have never heard of it, you can expect tons of great deals Wednesday for their annual #WayDay celebration.

The company is celebrating its biggest sale of the year by bringing Way Day to the First Coast.

RELATED: 250 jobs coming to Jacksonville with new Wayfair distribution center

DEALS

  • Spot their purple limo and post a photo on social media with #WayDayTour to be entered to win a $2,500 Wayfair gift card. MORE: https://bit.ly/2UFjIFC.
  • FREE Wayfair inspired doughnut + FREE Vagabond Coffee Company drip coffee to the first 50 guests at Good Dough. Just them the post below to claim your free goodies.
Good Dough
@Wayfair has fallen in love with Jacksonville's local doughnuts and coffee, and in honor of #WayDay, April 10th, the biggest sales event of the year at Wayfair, they've decided to give away a FREE...
Facebook
  • Free shipping on all orders
  • More local deals to be announced on Wednesday so stay tuned!

The company will be hosting special promotions in three cities only, including Nashville, Jacksonville, and Dallas.