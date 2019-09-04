Whether you're a fan of Way Fair or have never heard of it, you can expect tons of great deals Wednesday for their annual #WayDay celebration.

The company is celebrating its biggest sale of the year by bringing Way Day to the First Coast.

RELATED: 250 jobs coming to Jacksonville with new Wayfair distribution center

DEALS

Spot their purple limo and post a photo on social media with #WayDayTour to be entered to win a $2,500 Wayfair gift card. MORE: https://bit.ly/2UFjIFC.

FREE Wayfair inspired doughnut + FREE Vagabond Coffee Company drip coffee to the first 50 guests at Good Dough. Just them the post below to claim your free goodies.

Good Dough @Wayfair has fallen in love with Jacksonville's local doughnuts and coffee, and in honor of #WayDay, April 10th, the biggest sales event of the year at Wayfair, they've decided to give away a FREE...

Free shipping on all orders

More local deals to be announced on Wednesday so stay tuned!

The company will be hosting special promotions in three cities only, including Nashville, Jacksonville, and Dallas.