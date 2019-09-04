Whether you're a fan of Way Fair or have never heard of it, you can expect tons of great deals Wednesday for their annual #WayDay celebration.
The company is celebrating its biggest sale of the year by bringing Way Day to the First Coast.
DEALS
- Spot their purple limo and post a photo on social media with #WayDayTour to be entered to win a $2,500 Wayfair gift card. MORE: https://bit.ly/2UFjIFC.
- FREE Wayfair inspired doughnut + FREE Vagabond Coffee Company drip coffee to the first 50 guests at Good Dough. Just them the post below to claim your free goodies.
- Free shipping on all orders
- More local deals to be announced on Wednesday so stay tuned!
The company will be hosting special promotions in three cities only, including Nashville, Jacksonville, and Dallas.