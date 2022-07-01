It's 'Tool Time': Florida's sales tax holiday for tools starts Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida's "Tool Time" sales tax holiday kicks off this weekend — just in time to get that project done around the house or construction site.
Approved as part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package signed earlier this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, several tools and home improvement supplies like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 9.
The Florida Department of Revenue gets into the specifics in this document:
- Power tools selling for $300 or less
- Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less
- Shop lights selling for $100 or less
- Hand tools selling for $50 or less
- Work gloves selling for $25 or less
- And more
If someone buys an item that costs more than the limit, sales tax must be paid on the entire price of the item, the department's document reads. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be bought tax-exempt.
The tax holiday does not apply to rentals or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging or airport.
Several sales tax holidays have come and gone, including children's books, school supplies, emergency supplies and recreational equipment. But others remain in effect or will be starting soon:
- Diapers, clothes and shoes for babies and toddlers are tax-free for one year beginning July 1, 2022
- Gas tax will be reduced by about $.25 per gallon starting Oct. 1 for the $200 million gas tax holiday
- Impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors are tax-free for two years starting July 1, 2022
- Energy star appliances are tax-free for one year starting July 1, 2022