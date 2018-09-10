Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
This pressure oven is actually amazing! I did not believe any small appliance could cut down on cooking time by up to 70 percent, but my goodness does this work. Yes I’m excited and yes I don’t get out much but I have a new favorite appliance for the holidays.
You've likely seen it on countless infomercials. A small oven that combines the benefits of a pressure cooker with your ability to bake, roast and toast and is now backed by Wolfgang Puck is my favorite deal today.
It also cooked the best rotisserie chicken I've ever tasted. In my continued quest to save you time and money, say hello to The Pressure Oven.
The stainless steel steal is about the size of a microwave with the ability to lock in flavor like never before. The Wolfgang Puck pressure oven is a pressure cooker, conventional oven and toaster all built into one.
Click the play button to see the oven in action!
Features of the Wolfgang Puck Pressure Oven:
- Replaces a traditional oven, toaster and pressure cooker
- Significantly faster cook times
- Large enough to quickly cook a 14-pound turkey
- Ideal for roasts
- Broil and baking capabilities
- The ultimate way to reheat a 12-inch pizza
- Locks in flavor and keeps meat and vegetables moist
- Infuses flavors with no basting required
- Lowest-recorded price
- Small footprint
- Built-in timer with auto shut off features and thermostat
- Jam packed with many accessories including backing pan, broil rack and recipe book
Was: $249.99
Now: $139.99
**When price shopping, please note this is the larger upgraded model
