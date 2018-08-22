Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $65 Off HP Dashcam With Accident Capture Mode + Free Shipping

Just in time for back-to-school and with all those new drivers on the road, today we protect your vehicle, its content and your insurance rates!

You've likely seen dash cams inside cabs, Uber / Lyft vehicles, hired limos and in the hands of many other smart drivers on the road. These tiny cameras can capture any collision, vandal or issue on the road and in parking lots. Today for under $65 you can capture life's worst-case scenarios in complete darkness or daylight.

It's a situation no driver wants to be in - a car cuts you off, rear-ends you or you become the victim of a hit-and-run, which happened to me last year. This past December, I parked my car on the street and was side-swiped by a driver who then proceeded to take off.

More than $8,000 in tire, rim and side molding damage and a very pronounced dent later, I filed a claim with my insurance company. With no video evidence of who was at fault or even being able to locate the other driver (or a license plate because it happened so quickly), my insurance rates were affected.

Today, one can arm you with the ability to hold other drivers accountable and even capture some beautiful future fall foliage driving footage. Click the play button to see this HP dash cam in action!

Features of the HP Dashcam with Accident Capture Mode

Built in G-sensor triggers crash detection recording

Accelerometer serves as your 24/7 watch dog in parking mode

Provides superb vehicle surveillance monitoring

Never miss a license plate; immediate video and image capture

Records automatically with vehicle ignition

Switches off automatically with ignition off

A great way to provide driver accountability and support insurance claims

Crystal-clear video HD recording

Captures HD photos

Fully featured with all included accessories

Includes Kingston SD card, lifetime support and 18 month warranty

Lowest-recorded price

$65 Off HP Dashcam With Accident Capture Mode + Free Shipping

Was: $124.99

Now: $64.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

