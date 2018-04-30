Mom is no. 1 - for you and for retailers. Mother’s Day spending is expected to exceed $150 per gift this year, up from $120 last year.

If you are tight on time or cash, there are some tremendous ways to lock in some truly meaningful gifts for mom without breaking the bank. If you are a mom or just a savvy shopper, I’ll have lists of great Mother's Day deals for you all week - from jewelry to bedding bargains as well as tech and brand bargains tied to both North Face and Nike.

So what does your mom really want? We surveyed moms across the country as part of local focus groups. Today, you’ll find the top gifts at a huge discount guaranteed to make mom smile. Since these deals are all part of flash sales, please keep in mind prices can fluctuate and stock can expire at any time.

Click the play button to hear about some of our top picks.

$50 Off Top Rated Bluetooth Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $79.99

***Tested tops by mom's in our focus group!

50% Off Amazon's Top Rated Travel Neck Pillow + Free Shipping

Was: $30.00

Now: $14.99

$30 Off TWO Pur-Dream Hotel Sleep Pillows - Top Rated + Free Shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $99.99

***One pillow is also on sale for $69.99

$25 Off Top Rated Smoothie Makers and Blenders + Free Shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $174.99

***One of the top rated blenders on Amazon. Tested #1 with local chefs.

$20 Off 8" NIX Digital Photo Frames + Free Shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $79.99

Hot Gifts Under $30 For Mom - New Deals Just Added

***Handmade gifts are also available under $30

Hand Made Mother's Day Greeting Cards & Wrapping Paper

***Great to accompany photos or other gifts you may already have

Top Mother's Day Fashion Sale On Amazon.com

**Includes shoes and accessories

Health, Beauty and Body Scrubs For Mom - Flash Sale

**Sale also includes candles

Top Tech and Amazon.com Device Deals For Mom

**Sale is constantly being update with new tech

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA