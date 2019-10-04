Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $60 off Pioneer Home Bedding Sets with free shipping

It's very frustrating for me as a bargain hunter when I have to tell you that a sale is on the brink of selling out. Whenever I feature sheets, mattress toppers or pillows, they often attract more attention than any TV or laptop I'll unbox. I'm fully aware just how popular bedding is within our region which is what makes today's deal so special.

Generally Black Friday, Labor Day and the days that follow Presidents Day are the best deal days for bedding (including some specials around Mother's Day). To find a top-rated quilt comforter set at $60 off at this time of year is rare — and that's probably why deal stock will be depleted by the weekend in my estimation.

I work with bedding experts on the show I host for Amazon and have sampled all sorts of bedding. What separates this Ultrasonic quilt set from competing products is its breathability. Both the Olivia and Ethan bedding sets on sale today can be used on their own in the summer or for layering in the colder winter and fall months.

If you have pets, kids or a guest room bed that could use a boost, this bedding is just as great for those instances as it would be for primary bedding in a master bedroom.



Click the play button to see the colors and patterns up close. In our focus groups parents were quick to note this set would look just as good in a traditional room as it would a modern room.

Features of the Pioneer Home Textile Ultrasonic Quilt Set:

Brushed microfiber quilt set featuring a polished check pattern

Embossed stitching details add texture and depth to your bedroom

The quilt and shams are breathable, lightweight and can be used all year round

Quilt set comes in your choice of warm gray or bright white

Made of 100 percent polyester

Easy care: machine wash and tumble dry low

Set Includes:

One quilt with embossed design

Two shams King and Full/Queen

One sham Twin

BUY IT NOW: $60 off Pioneer Home Bedding Sets with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $39.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?