Candy is actually one of the last things I'd consider for a deal as we count down to Easter. But in my two decades as a bargain hunter, I've learned that any holiday on a calendar is yet another opportunity for a retailer to entice you.

Whether it's Passover, Christmas, Columbus Day or Easter, stores approach all long weekends as an opportunity to share sales online due to an assumption we'll have more free time to shop.

I approach holidays and long weekends with a different mindset. Spend your hard-earned time off with your family and those who matter most to you! Let me search through thousands of sales to rank a much smaller list, hopefully saving you a lot of time and money in the process.

My favorite deals this spring and in honor of Easter are listed below. The Lenovo laptop deal I've listed which dropped earlier this week is hands-down the best laptop deal you will see this year and it's $50 better than anything sold last Black Friday.

Happy Easter! Happy savings.



$190 off 15.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad Laptop with free shipping

Was: $529.99

Now: $339.99

**128 GB SSD and 8GB of RAM!!!



50 percent off the second guest select Royal Caribbean Cruises

**50 percent off a second guest in the same cabin



Up to 43 percent off trips to vacation destinations in Latin America

***All deals valid when booked through Expedia



$300 off LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV with free delivery

Was: $699.99

Now: $399.99

***Price drops in cart. Remaining stock from March Madness sale



$60 off Nintendo Switch Bundles with free shipping

Was: $390.00

Now: $329.99



$100 off GoPro Hero7 Silver with free shipping

Was: $299.99

Now: $199.00



$76 off Apple iPad 9.7-inch (latest model) with free shipping

Was: $429.99

Now: $354.00



$40 off Amazon Alexa Echo Show with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $189.99

***Sale will last 48 hours



$50 off Amazon Fire HD Tablet with Alexa and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

***Sale will last 48 hours



Up to 40 percent off open box and refurbished products at Best Buy

**Sale runs until April 27, 2019

