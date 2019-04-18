Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Nothing says thank you for your hard work like a free vacation at a beach resort. And that's a gift you might be able to give your mom or the nurse, teacher or military service member in your life thanks to Sandals.

The resort is giving away 31 vacations in May through its Maycation promotion. The giveaway is in honor of National Nurses Day (May 6) Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10), Mother's Day (May 12) and the fact that May is Military Appreciation Month.

The 31 prizes include seven-day, six-night vacations for two adults at any of Sandals Resort, including locations in Jamaica, Antigua and The Bahamas. Four winners will stay in a Butler/Love Nest Suite, which features butler and 24-hour room service; the other 21 winners will stay in a Sandals deluxe suite. Airfare is not included.

To nominate a mom, nurse, teacher or active or retired military service member to win a vacation, the Sandals website states that entrants must go to Sandals.com/maycation and write a 250-character statement to "explain why they rock!" You also must provide a photo of the person you are nominating.

You can nominate yourself, but those nominated must be a mom, nurse, teacher or active or retired military service member to win. Winners will be selected at random, according to the Sandals website.

Sandals will give away several trips weekly between May 10-31. The deadline to submit a nomination is 11:59 p.m. EST May 30.

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.