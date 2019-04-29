Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I'm certain anyone reading this will agree with me that service members deserve daily celebration and constant honoring. You might not know, though, that May is officially Military Appreciation Month.

With many businesses honoring the bravest men and women in our country through additional savings and discounts, I've highlighted some of my favorite offerings below. Some of these discounts are available year-round while other reductions are exclusive to the month of May where noted.



24 Hour Fitness gyms: Significant discounts to active personnel and their families. Membership discount plans vary by location.

Apple: Special discounts for active duty military, dependents and retired service members.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company: 10 percent off meals (excluding alcoholic beverages) at all locations.

Carhartt: 10 percent discount for members of the military community.

Car purchase discounts: $750 off at Acura, $500 off at Honda, Hyundai, Ford, Toyota and more with additional discounts at various brands listed here.

Dell Computers: 15 percent off using a Military.com discount code toward deals on laptops, computers and electronics.

Delta Airlines: Special rates for active military. They also offer special fares to family members traveling to meet an active duty service member, according to Military.com. Call 1-800-221-1212 for information.

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts: Special discounted rates for active military at Hyatt hotels and resorts in the United States.

JetBlue: Special MIL fare for active duty members and their families. Available year-round. 1-800-JETBLUE is the number to call for a booking.

Kohl's: 15 percent in store discount every Monday for active military, former personel, Veteran's and their families.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center: During the month of May, LEGOLAND Boston, Philadephia and Westchester will offer free admission to all active duty, reserves, and military veterans while offering 50 percent off walk up admission for their friends and families.

LEGOLAND Florida: With no restrictions or blackout dates, U.S. Service Members receive free admission to LEGOLAND Florida Resort & Water Park. Valid year round.

MoMA (Museum Of Modern Art NYC): Visiting New York City in May? The MoMA is offering free admission to active duty military and military families.

Monster Jobs: Free resume assessment services.

Southwest Airlines: Discounts for active personnel and their families. Call Southwest at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA. This discount requires that you show a military I.D.

T-Mobile: 50 percent off family plan lines for all active, retired and military veterans. 20 percent off for single lines.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando: Special discounted military packages that include hotel.

U.S. Cellular: 15 percent off for active military, veterans and retired military members.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.











