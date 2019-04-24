Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Live Nation is making it at least little cheaper to see top musicians, comedians and more during the summer concert season.
From May 1-7 the mega promoter will offer $20 tickets to more than 2,800 summer events. The promotion is designed to celebrate National Concert Week.
A Live Nation press release states that fans will be able to buy tickets to events featuring more than 600 performers, including comedian Iliza Shlesinger, electronic-pop duo The Chainsmokers, rock icons The Who, country star Luke Bryan and rapper Lil Pump. (Separately, of course. Lil Pump is not opening for The Who. We think.)
Given that some summer concert tickets can cost hundreds of dollars, the Live Nation promotion can offer fans significant savings on a summer concert experience.
The sale starts at 9 a.m. PST May 1 and continues through 11:59 p.m. PST May 7. Tickets will be available at ncw.livenation.com.
Here's a longer list of some of the performers who will be featured in $20 concerts, according to the Live Nation website.
- 311 & Dirty Heads
- Gloria Trevi
- Papa Roach
- Alabama
- GRiZ
- Patton Oswalt
- Alice Cooper & Halestorm
- Heart
- Pentatonix
- Anjelah Johnson
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- Peter Frampton
- Backstreet Boys
- Iliza Shlesinger
- Preacher Lawson
- Brad Paisley
- IMOMSOHARD
- The Clintons
- Brantley Gilbert
- Impractical Jokers
- PRETTYMUCH
- Breaking Benjamin
- Jason Aldean
- Rascal Flatts
- Brian Regan
- JB Smoove
- Rob Thomas
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Jennifer Lopez
- Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
- Bryan Adams
- Joe Budden
- Santana
- Bush & +LIVE+
- Jon Bellion
- Sara Bareilles
- Beck & Cage the Elephant
- Justin Willman
- Shinedown
- Celeste Barber
- KIDZBOP
- Slipknot
- Chris Young
- KISS
- The 1975
- Clint Black & Trace Adkins
- Kodak Black
- The Black Keys
- Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
- KORN & Alice In Chains
- The Chainsmokers
- Countess Luann
- LANY
- The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
- Dane Cook
- Lil Pump & Lil Skies
- The Head and the Heart
- Derek Hough
- Luis Miguel
- The Who
- Dierks Bentley
- Lukas Graham
- Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
- Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
- Disturbed
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Train & Goo Goo Dolls
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
- Marco Antonio Solis
- Vampire Weekend
- Enanitos Verdes
- Mary J. Blige & Nas
- Vic Dibetto
- Eros Ramazzotti
- Miranda Lambert
- Wanda Sykes
- Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
- moe. & Blues Traveler
- Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
- Florence + the Machine
- Neil Degrasse Tyson
- Wisin Y Yandel
- Florida Georgia Line
- Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
- Wiz Khalifa
- FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
- New Kids On The Block
- Zac Brown Band
- Ghost
- Norm Macdonald
