The change of seasons from summer to fall is a messy time of year for many families in our region. Strangely enough, I've collected more vacuum and cleaning coupon requests this time of year than I did during the "Spring Cleaning Rush" back in April.

As a new parent with an infant enjoying tummy time on our floors and carpet, I'm paying more attention than ever before to what's on the ground. If you live with pets, allergies or simply want to own one of the most coveted cleaning products on the market, today is your day.

From bare floors, to carpets and beyond, I don't remember the last time I tested a vacuum as powerful as the Shark Rotator. It's lightweight and reaches every impossible corner with complete ease. Perhaps my favorite part about the whole vacuum is the filter never needs to be replaced. There are zero operating costs and there is virtually no maintenance required.

One of the reasons I give the Shark vac another two big thumbs up is they come with high-quality washable filters that can be used and re-used, plus a lifetime belt that never needs replacing.

The vacuum is also incredibly quiet given its performance. Click the play button to watch the Shark Rotator in action and for a cute cameo from my new baby!

Features of the Shark Rotator Pro Lift-Away Vacuum:

Lifetime filters and 5-year warranty

No replacement costs required; minimal maintenance

Features a detachable canister for portable cleaning power

Traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens inside the vacuum

Wide Pet Upholstery Tool can be used for pet hair removal on stairs and upholstery

Extremely powerful yet incredibly quiet

Great for carpets, floors and upholstery

Features Anti-Allergen technology and a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum

Swivel steering with LED headlights allows for full control when maneuvering around furniture

Lowest-recorded price today

