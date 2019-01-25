Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $100 off Pur-Sonic Smart Toothbrush with free shipping
I am infatuated with smart tech and, any time a smart invention can make your smile brighter, prevent oral cancer and eliminate tooth decay, I'm on board!
My favorite bargain today was the best-selling electric toothbrush on both Prime Day and Black Friday 2018. I use it every day and it helps keep my teeth looking perfect. Yes — actually perfect.
I don't bring a lot to the table. I have zero upper arm strength and some slightly oversized facial features, but one thing I do have is perfect teeth. I have no cavities at 33 years of age and a bright white camera-ready smile despite all of the bubble tea I drink. If you are a coffee fanatic, enjoy wine, have ever smoked or drink tea, chances are your teeth could use some help.
This smart toothbrush has detection capabilities to identify plaque build-up and cavity-prone areas of your mouth, and it comes with effective new stain removal technology. It also knows when you're bushing too hard.
To make matters even more exciting, this no. 1 dentist-recommended smart electric toothbrush only needs to be charged once over the course of a six-month period.
Imagine having a brighter smile and fresher breath for Valentine's Day while also preventing tooth decay and oral cancer — all for under $80.
Click the play button to see this toothbrush and my smile up close!
Features of the Pur-Sonic Smart Toothbrush:
- The longest-lasting and most effective sonic toothbrush on the market
- Guaranteed tooth protection, plaque elimination and fresh breath
- Includes new stain removal technology (not seen in the 2016 or 2017 model)
- Gently whitens while removing stains
- Pulsating gum care mode prevents tooth decay and oral cancer
- Smart tooth coach makes each brushing a success
- No. 1 dentist-recommended electric toothbrush
- Fully waterproof
- Ultra quiet
- 40,000 brush strokes per minute
- Incredibly long battery life (three to six months depending on model)
- 12-month worry free guarantee
- Includes smart timers
Was: $169.99
Now: $69.99
**New color options available for 2019
